4 big car launches coming soon — the most affordable EV among them

With the festive season upon us, major car manufacturers are planning to attract customers with some new and exciting options. Top automakers, including market leaders like Maruti Suzuki and Tata, are ready to introduce the latest vehicles from their production chain in the Indian markets.

Here’s a list of upcoming models that you can choose from:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Adding another four-wheeler into their mid-size SUV range, Maruti Suzuki is all set to revive the Grand Vitara in a new avatar. As per the company’s claims, the model has already garnered more than 55,000 bookings way before the official launch. The car will be launched in six trims and will be Maruti’s first strong hybrid vehicle in India.

Tata Tiago EV

Being introduced as the third electric vehicle made by the company, Tata Tiago EV is being touted as the most affordable EV from Tata. The car is reported to be equipped with an adjustable regenerative braking system and will also come packed with cruise control. The new Tata EV will mimic its fossil-fuel-powered sibling and is estimated to cost around Rs 10 lakh.

MG Hector Facelift

Taking the baton further from the already successful Hector, MG is planning to launch a facelift version this festive season. The front fascia of the SUV is more aggressive than the existing model, with chrome-grille elements gaining more prominence. The most noticeable change is the addition of a massive 14-inch infotainment system that sits on the dashboard of the vehicle.

Toyota Camry Flex-Fuel

Toyota will launch the first-ever flex fuel car in India. The Japanese giant is planning to offer the flex-fuel version of the Toyota Camry. The sedan is capable of running on more than one type of fuel, with the help of a fuel composition sensor and an ECU programming system.