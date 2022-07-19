3rd Gen Ather 450X launched — What can you expect?

Bengaluru-based two-wheeler EV startup Ather Energy has launched its third-generation 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters. The 450X is expected to see multiple upgrades over the second-generation version. As per Ather, the latest electric scooter is the best-ever 450X made to date. The Ather 450X Gen 3 will directly compete with other high-speed electric scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

What’s new in the third-gen 450X?

The biggest update that the Ather 450X and 450 Plus is the introduction of a larger 3.7kWh (usable: 3.24kWh in 450X, 2.6kWh in 450 Plus) battery pack, which is up from the previous version’s 2.9kWh unit.

This increases the 450X’s ARAI-certified range to 146 km from 116 km of the previous model. The real-world range is expected to go up to 105 km in the Eco mode.

Exactly how much of an upgrade is this new electric scooter model over the older one? We ride out on the 2022 Ather 450X with the intention of gathering some new plus points@atherenergy @odmag #Ather pic.twitter.com/dJlDSvmYS9 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 19, 2022

The 450 Plus, comes with an ARAI range of up to 108 km from the previous 100 km, while the real-world range is up to 85 km in Eco mode up from 70 km.

The larger battery pack also increases the kerb weight slightly, going up from 108 kg to 111.6 kg.

For the 450X, Ather has upgraded the electric motor’s maximum output to 6.2kW, which is available in the Warp mode.

The 450 Plus continues to offer at 5.4kW peak, and continuous output.

The torque figures for both versions remain the same, at 3.3kW and 26Nm (450X), 22Nm (450 Plus).

Both scooters also get wider 100/80-12 rear tyres to provide better grip in all weather conditions and a shorter braking distance.

Ather has upgraded the RAM of the dashboard to a 2GB up from the 1GB of the previous versions. The electric scooters also get a 7-inch LCD touchscreen display with LED backlight function. The screen displays information such as current speed, charging, range, connectivity status, and more.

Ather third-gen 450X and 450 plus price