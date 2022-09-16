2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse unveiled: A stallion that lives up to the name

By CNBCTV18.com

Ford revealed the seventh generation redesigned 2024 Mustang at the Detroit Auto Expo Thursday. While the new Mustang line-up includes coupe, convertible and GT variants, no one was really prepared for the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse edition. The Dark Horse is the first performance-edition Mustang launched by the company in over 20 years.

Developed in almost complete secrecy over the past three years, the Mustang Dark Horse stole the show with an impressive 5.0-litre V8 engine with a power output of 500 horsepower right out of the gate. The car borrows many design decisions from the Mustang Shelby GT350 and the Mustang Shelby GT550, including an improved 6-speed manual transmission, new piston connections in the engine, and improved brake, engine and rear axle cooling.

Other features include the Pirelli P Zero (PZ4) tires with 19-inch carbon-fibre wheels, 19-inch Brembo six-piston brakes, a suspension system with heavy shock-absorbers in the front with MagneRide adaptive dampers, and a new lightweight strut tower brace and K-brace. Ford has said that the Dark Horse also offers an optional Handling Package which includes a unique rear wing, stiffer springer, larger front and rear sway bars, and wider wheels, which deliver the most downforce for any Mustang.

“We’ve taken the all-new Mustang, the best of our new 5.0-litre V8 performance, and added power, improved the aero, tires, steering and provided an interactive cockpit to create a Mustang that goes beyond any 5.0-litre Mustang before it,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Mustang, chief nameplate engineer.

The Dark Horse will be available in multiple variants including the track-only Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R editions. While the price of the car is not announced, it will be available to customers in the summer of next year though there’s little to no chance of the car making its way to India outside of imports.