2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R launched: Check price, features and specifications

By CNBCTV18.com

Japanese automobile major Kawasaki has launched its new superbike, the 2023 edition Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, in the Indian market at Rs 15.99 lakh. This is a hike of Rs 85,000 over the outgoing model. However, the upgraded version remains mechanically identical to the previous model ZX-9R in the Ninja series. The updated version gets two new colour options, the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.

Powertrain

The 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R superbike remains mechanically identical to the previous model. It packs a 998cc, inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine churns out 203hp of power at 13,200 rpm and delivers 114.9Nm of torque at 11,400rpm.

Features

The suspension of the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R is the 43 mm Showa upside-down fork which is fully adjustable. It is coupled to a Showa mono-shock unit at the back, which is also adjustable.

The braking setup features dual semi-floating 330mm Brembo discs at the front. At the rear, the superbike sports the dual radial-mount, Brembo M50 monobloc, with opposed 4-piston callipers, along with a 220 mm single disc.

The superbike comes with a full suite of electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control and cruise control. The bike offers four riding modes, Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable).

In addition, the bike comes with Bluetooth connectivity which allows a smartphone to be paired with the 4.3-inch TFT display through the Rideology app. Riders can get notification alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

Price and rivals

The 2023 ZX-10R comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 15.99 lakh. This is a steep hike from the outgoing model. However, the 2023 model still undercuts its competition. Other bikes in the segment are the recently updated Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R, BMW S 1000 RR, and the Aprilia RSV4, which are all priced significantly higher.