2022 Tata Nexon long range EV: Here’s what we know so far

India’s highest-selling electric car, the Tata Nexon, is going to get its first major update. The 2022 update was spotted testing with a heavy camouflage several times around Pune, according to TechTalk Teardown.

The homegrown automaker is yet to officially reveal the details, but here is what we know.

Battery update

Ever since the inception of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the range has been one of the primary concerns. Now, that the Centre is taking proactive steps to expand the EV market, automakers are racing to solve this problem.

The 2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to house a larger 40kWh battery pack. This is a steep increment of 30 percent over the current model’s 30.2kWh battery. There may be modifications to the Nexon EV’s floor pan, to accommodate the new larger battery and the boot space may be sacrificed, reported Autocar India.

However, this trade is a win for the consumer as it will boost the current range of 312 km to 400 km in a single charge. The new model is expected to have selectable regeneration modes for the brakes that in turn will boost range, India Car News said.

Design updates and features

The design highlight for the 2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to be the 16-inch five spoke alloy wheels. The spy shots of the test car suggest that there won’t be many cosmetic changes as compared to the current model, reported Autocar India.

The new model is expected to be heavier due to the large battery, therefore it may be updated with disc brakes on all four wheels for better stopping power. This may warrant the change in the design of the alloy wheels, according to Times Drive.

The 2022 Tata Nexon EV may continue with the same interiors housing a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch TFT display/ 7-inch touchscreen; along with latest connectivity options like smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, along with advanced auto climate control, cornering stability control, airbags, child seat anchors, and ABS with EBD.

Expected launch date and price