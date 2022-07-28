2022 Renault Kiger: Check price, specifications and more

Renault India has introduced the 2022 Kiger in the country with a set of feature updates. The Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant, which was recently unveiled as part of Renault India’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations, is now available in 1.0-litre Turbo manual and CVT option.

Two new colours have also been added to the Kiger line-up and it is now available in a new dual-tone colour option of Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 Renault Kiger.

Exterior And Interior Updates

The updates on the 2022 Kiger are subtle. On the outside, there is a new brushed silver scuff plate under the front bumper along with a strip of chrome on the tailgate. The updated features include black door handles and red hubcaps with the Renault logo in chrome.

Image: Renault

A new Stealth Black paint shade option is offered with the word ‘Turbo’ printed in large fonts on the side cladding, giving some visual differentiation for the more powerful engine option.

The turbo variants now feature a new tailgate chrome insert and 16-inch wheels with red wheel caps.

The 2022 Renault Kiger gets PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a part of the interior updates, which is now standard across all variants. It also features a subtle sporty makeover, with red stitching on the seats, steering wheel, gear lever boot and centre armrest.

Image: Renault

Feature updates

The wireless phone charger, which was earlier a part of an option pack, is now a feature on top variants. Cruise control has also been introduced in the 2022 Kiger and the engine start button has been shifted slightly to accommodate the cruise control switch.

Image: Renault

Powertrain

Mechanically, the 2022 Renault Kiger remains the same. It comes in two petrol engine options and the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission options.

The turbo variant with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. It is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT transmission option.

Safety

The 2022 Kiger offers ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and up to four airbags. Additionally, the Kiger also offers speed impact sensing door unlock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for the child seat.

Price

Image: Renault