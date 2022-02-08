2022 MG ZS EV previewed ahead of India launch; check expected price and specs here

British automaker MG has unveiled the ZS EV 2022 facelift ahead of its launch. The new India-spec car has been updated with a major cosmetic facelift, a bunch of new features and a bigger battery. The facelift is expected to launch in India by the end of the month. It will compete with Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona facelift and is expected to cost between Rs 21-26 lakh depending on the model, according to Autocar India.

The exterior

The facelift has a got a major overhaul bringing it in line with the design of MG Astor. The front of the car is now sleeker with new LED headlamps and a blanked-out grille that houses the charging port. The front bumpers have been updated with sleek cuts to the edges and the ADAS sensors. The new 17-inch alloy wheels add more detail to the profile of the car. On the rear, it features the new segmented LED tail lamps and an aerodynamically designed rear bumper. The car will house the ‘Electric’ badges on the front fenders.

The interior

The interior of the India-spec ZS EV facelift has not been revealed but it is speculated to have an MG Astor-like design. Changes to the dashboard and air vents are expected.

The highlight is the new 10-inch touchscreen with AI assistant replacing the old 8-inch screen along with a new 7-inch instrument cluster. Other advanced features include power seats, panoramic sunroof, heated OVRM and rain-sensing wipers.

The India-spec ZS EV facelift will have a 360-degree camera and 2 ADAS system that will allow adaptive cruise control, collision warning, lane-keeping assistance, and other important safety assists. Other safety features that may be offered are six airbags, ABS with EDB and traction control.

Battery boost