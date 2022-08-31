2022 MG Gloster launched in India at starting price of Rs 32 lakh, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Some of the features in the vehicle like Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) are a first for the segment.

British carmaker Morris Garages today launched a new addition to its premium SUV in the country. MG Motor India has unveiled and launched the updated 2022 MG Gloster, which is the country’s first premium SUV with Level 1 Autonomous Driving. The updated SUV has been priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV will come in 2WD and 4WD options with 6 and 7-seater variants. The vehicle can be bought in three different trims – Super, Sharp and Savvy. The updated Gloster will be available in four colours including one new – Deep Golden (new), Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

“The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

ALSO READ:

Some of the features in the vehicle like Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) are a first for the segment. Other features include British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels for the 4WD variant, a 31.2 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, new i-SMART features and the i-SMART app being released to the Android ecosystem. The i-SMART app will now allow drivers to use over 35+ Hinglish voice commands, in addition to the 100 commands that the MG Gloster already used to come with the car.

No upgrades and changes have been made to the powertrain and chassis of the SUV and it will still be using the 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo engines. The Gloster will be taking on the Toyota Fortuner and recently launched Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Tucson.