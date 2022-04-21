2022 Maruti XL6 starting at Rs 11.29 lakh launched with new technology, luxurious features

The 2022 Maruti XL6 is available with a subscription plan starting from Rs 25,499 per month. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a peak power of 75.8 kW

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new 2022 XL6 six seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The auto giant is looking at a slew of product launches this year and the XL6 facelift is a move in that direction. The latest car will be available in three trim levels namely the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.

The new XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a peak power of 75.8 kW. It is available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available with a subscription plan starting from Rs 25,499 per month.

It has ventilated front seats and comes with Heads-Up Display that showcases speed, engine RPM, navigation and other symbols on a glass screen. The car is fitted with TPMS, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

The new XL6 features captain seats in the second row and the reclining third-row seats. It is equipped with safety features such as four airbags (driver, co-driver and front-seat side) as standard across all variants, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist (HHA) as standard across variants.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 XL6, newly-appointed Managing Director and CEO Maruti Suzuki India, Hisashi Takeuchi said, "With the uncertainties prevailing today, the business realities are continuously evolving. One cannot precisely determine what challenges will emerge next and what impact will they have on our operations".

He added, "I am excited to be in the driving seat to steer the company at such a time. Challenges test the grit and determination of leaders. My team and I will be taking these challenges, head-on. Among all the uncertainties, let me assure you, on the products front, Maruti Suzuki will make financial year 22-23 an exciting year."

Takeuchi continued, "The launches and upgrades will reflect the aspirations of young and dynamic India that craves indulgence, comfort, and convenience. Responding to this latent need of new India, I assure you, our offerings will be a notch higher in terms of design, technology and features". Pointing out that so far the car penetration in India is quite low as compared to some of the developed markets around the world, Takeuchi said, "Most of the people still do not have access to personal mobility. I would like to give this 'joy of mobility to as many people as possible...and bring happiness to their lives. I think that as India's leading car manufacturer, it is our responsibility to fulfil the stated and unstated aspirations of millions". He said Maruti Suzuki has "sailed through some good times as well as some challenging situations" and over the years, it has maintained leadership in the domestic market.

"We have also gradually strengthened our exports and are taking them to new heights. All this has been possible due to our continuous focus on customers and their aspirations," Takeuchi added. On the new XL6, he said it comes with a next-generation powertrain and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, besides a host of new features like ventilated front seats, in-built Suzuki-Connect with over 40 features with remote operations, a smartwatch and voice-enabled operations.

"The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA (retail chain). It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period," Takeuchi said.

