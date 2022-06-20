2022 Maruti Brezza bookings open: Electric sunroof teaser features Varun Dhawan

Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser of its upcoming Brezza compact SUV. The teaser featuring actor Varun Dhawan shows the new electric sunroof. Some design aspects and DRLs have also been shown in the video ahead of its market launch on June 30. The new Brezza can be booked for Rs 11,000 at the brand’s Arena dealerships and online. The price of the car will be announced on the launch day.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the electric sunroof, a first for any Maruti Suzuki compact SUV. The car is being promoted as ‘Hot and Techy’.

As per a Rushlane report, the compact SUV is expected to come with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, automatic climate control and even heads-up display in the higher variants.

The new Brezza seems to retain its boxy styling, however, it features an updated front grille and a new front bumper design. It also sports J shaped DRLs and new tail lamps as seen in the teaser video.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to bring the new K15C engine replacing the K15B in the new Brezza. This new engine will make power of 103hp and 136Nm torque. It is also expected to get a mild-hybrid fuel saving tech.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new Brezza will come with a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters on some variants, Autocarindia reported. It will also have enhanced safety features such as 6 airbags and ESP. A CNG version of the compact SUV is also expected to launch soon.