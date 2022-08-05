    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    2022 Electric Vehicle Technology Expo begins in Delhi

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Organised by Altius Auto Solutions Pvt Ltd, this is India’s largest comprehensive trade show on Electric Vehicles along with its accessories, batteries and other products.

    The 15th Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022 is all set to begin on Friday, August 5, in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan and will conclude on August 7.
    Inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur, the expo will provide a platform for around 100 Indian and international exhibitors to showcase their products and services.
    The products to be showcased include electric bikes, cycles, scooters, rickshaws, carts and other auto products.
    Organised by Altius Auto Solutions Pvt Ltd, this is India’s largest comprehensive trade show on electric vehicles along with its accessories, batteries and other products. First organised in 2015, the expo was held in New Delhi and Kolkata for the next two years.
    Several locations such as Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad were added after 2017. 
    Speaking to several media outlets, Rajeev Arora, the organiser of the EV Expo 2022, said that India is witnessing increasing adaptation and integration of electric mobility compared to the past few years, indicating that there is a huge demand and potential for electric vehicles. 
    He also added that this expo gives all the EV manufacturers a platform to come together under one roof and that many launches could take place during these three days.
    Since its inception, the expo's main objective has been to generate new business and promote environmental protection. The expo is taking place after a one-day seminar on 4 August titled “India’s EV Sector: Roadmap for Global Leadership”.
