2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift revealed; check details here

Global automotive powerhouse Volkswagen revealed the new 2021 edition of its iconic hatchback the Volkswagen Polo GTI. The updated edition of the car comes with new features and cosmetic changes.

Polo GTI is expected to come in an FWD configuration with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, 204 HP turbocharged petrol engine. The transmission will be a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The company has promised a TSI engine but details are yet to be confirmed.

The cosmetic changes of the 2021 Polo GTI, however, are more easily authenticated. The car gets all-new headlights with a honeycomb mesh grille that has DRLs extending down to it. The grille also comes with red accents to accentuate the performance factor of the Polo GTI. The taillights also receive some changes, making them wider and slimmer, while dual exhaust tips have been added. The 2021 Polo GTI will come with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and upgraded brakes with red callipers. The roof and ORVMs are also going to be contrasted with the rest of the body.

Inside the cabin, customers will have the option of adding VW's Discover Pro and Discover Media infotainment systems. The car will come with the new Digital Cockpit from Volkswagen. Exact details are yet unknown but a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, new climate controls, Beats sound system, voice control, and a digital instrument cluster are expected features.