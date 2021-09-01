2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin launched in India; price starts at Rs 11 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday launched the new Bonneville Speed Twin at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest version of the modern classic motorcycle comes with significant changes with the 1200cc engine tuned for better performance as well as lower emissions. The motorcycle is fully Euro 5 compliant.

The torque curve for the bike has also been improved with peak torque of 113 Nm arriving at a significantly lower engine RPM. New lightweight alternators and crankshafts have led to a 17 percent reduction in inertia and increase in responsiveness.

The Speed Twin's RPM redline is a full 500 RPMs higher than the previous generation. High compression pistons, revised ports and a new cam profile are the final revisions for the motorcycle's performance capability.

The bike will come equipped with LED rear lights and indicator lights, and will also come with DRL (Daytime Running Lights) where permissible.

The 2021 Speed Twin will come with three riding modes — Rain, Road and Sport. The modes will change the responsiveness and traction control and the press of the button even during the ride.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “With this launch, we expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India to seven motorcycles, each with a unique character to suit the discerning tastes of our consumers. The 2021 Speed Twin, which is now BS6 compliant, offers a seamless amalgamation of character and style, combining the torquey character of the Thurxton R and the contemporary style and nimbleness of the Street Twin which is sure to attract younger audiences."

The bike will be available in Jet Black, Red Hopper and Matte Storm Grey colours for the fuel tank.