2021 Tata Tigor EV unveiled; check price, features and other details

The much-awaited 2021 Tata Tigor Electric Vehicle (EV) has been unveiled today. The car can run nearly 300 kilometres on a single charge.

As Tigor EV is a notch below Tata's Nexon EV, it is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV currently comes in the price range of Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are a buyer from Maharashtra or Gujarat, you may get an additional benefit as these states offer a subsidy on purchase of electric cars.

Tata had initially launched Tigor EV for government authorities and fleet buyers in 2019. But after it was launched for all, it didn't find many takers due to its limited range. Now, Tata has fixed the issue with its new 2021 Tigor EV. The car packs Tata Motors’ new Ziptron powertrain to allow a run of about 300 km on full charge.

The engine of the EV is expected to offer 100 horsepower and a 30.2kWh battery capacity. For the convenience of the customers, the 2021 Tigor EV will come with fast charging capabilities — from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time. Tata's earlier Xpres-T powertrain took double the time to charge.

The 2021 Tigor EV is likely to reach from 0-100 kilometres per hour (kph) in under 10 seconds. The top speed of the car is expected to be in excess of 100 kph.