Tata Motors unveiled a new avatar of the iconic Safari on Thursday. The production is likely to start soon for the SUV. A few days ago, the company had announced that it would re-introduce the Safari brand name in India with the new Tata Safari 2021. The SUV was first displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas, which was the code name for the new Safari. Bookings will start later this month, with the SUV likely to be launched in February.

Design

The new Tata Safari 2021 will be available in 6- and 7-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The 7-seater variant will have bench-type seat with headrests that can be adjusted.

From the front, in terms of grille and light cluster, the 3-row SUV resembles Harrier. But there are a few cosmetic changes that make it appear slightly different from the Harrier. In the rear, the 2021 Tata Safari has a redesigned bumper. The rear also has new tail-lamps.

When it comes to length, the 2021 Tata Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively.

Colour & interior

The 2021 Tata Safari comes in a dark blue shade. It has a chrome-finished tri-arrow grille, chrome encasing for the headlight, silver skid plate and ‘Safari’ inscribed on the roof rail.

Major changes have been incorporated in the space inside. While the height of the roof has been raised, the rear has a more upright position, creating more space. The SUV also has roof rails and a full rear-quarter glass.

Though no images of the SUV’s interior have been released, the company has said that it will have an Oyster White theme. The car will also have an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system on the dash, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry and electronic handbrake.

Wheel and engine

At 2,741mm, the SUV will have the same wheelbase as the Harrier. For now, it will be available only as a two-wheel drive. The 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, much like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Price

The SUV is likely to cost between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh, compared to the Harrier’s Rs 13.48 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh.