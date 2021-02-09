Auto 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open, may launch in India around April Updated : February 09, 2021 05:10 PM IST The bike has a 1,480mm wheelbase, and at 264kg, it is lighter by 2kgs compared to the previous generation model. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340ccc, inline four-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 6-speed transmission motor. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply