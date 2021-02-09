2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open, may launch in India around April

Recently, Suzuki Motorcycles unveiled the 2021 Hayabusa globally. The bike will go on sale in multiple international markets, including India, soon. If reports are to be believed, the third-generation version of the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa superbike is likely to be launched in India sometime in the second quarter of 2021.

Bookings & India launch

Bookings for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa are unofficially open. You can book a bike by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. With the motorcycle likely to be launched in India some time in Q2 of 2021, if you book it now, you stand to get the delivery around April.

Design

The highlight of the motorcycle is its comprehensive electronic package, where it has taken a massive leap ahead over its predecessor. It comes with a new six-axis IMU, giving it 10 levels each of traction control and anti-wheelie control, 3 levels of engine brake control, 3 power modes, cornering ABS and hill hold control, among others.

Though the company has retained the overall silhouette of the Suzuki Hayabusa, the 2021 version looks sharper and more aggressive than before. It comes with an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs. The rear end is flatter and there is a more horizontally aligned LED tail lamp set up.

The electronics package of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with 10 levels of wheelie control, 3-stage engine brake control, 10-stage traction control, launch control, and cruise control as well.

The bike has a 1,480mm wheelbase, and at 264kg, it is lighter by 2kgs compared to the previous generation model. The seat height is 800mm while ground clearance is at 120mm.

Engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340ccc, inline four-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 6-speed transmission motor. There is also a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike, however, sees a drop in power and torque at 190hp and 150Nm — a decrease by 7hp and 5Nm, respectively, compared to the outgoing model.

The instrument cluster remains the same as before. But now, there is a small TFT screen that shows the lean angle and other information.

Price

In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been priced at GBP16,499, which, in Indian currency, comes to around Rs 16.45 lakh.

Reports suggest that the motorcycle will be imported through the ‘Completely Knocked Down’ route, which would help price the 2021 Hayabusa competitively.