2021 Suzuki Avenis launched in India at Rs 86,700; check out all specifications here

Suzuki Motors launched its new scooter Suzuki Avenis on Thursday after teasing it just a few days ago. While many had expected the launch of Suzuki Motor’s much-awaited Suzuki Burgman EV in India, the Avenis is instead a sporty scooter made for millennial buyers.

“Ready, steady, zip! Presenting the zippiest ride of the town, the all-new #SuzukiAvenis. Sporty, young and vibrant for those who’re always on the go!” the company announced on Twitter.

Ready, steady, zip! Presenting the zippiest ride of the town, the all-new #SuzukiAvenis. Sporty, young and vibrant for those who’re always on the go!#SuzukiIndia #MoreZipPerTrip pic.twitter.com/cqkkTiuqxh— Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) November 18, 2021

The scooter will be available starting at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom).

The upcoming gearless scooter is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder and air-cooled and fuel-injected engine. It is capable of producing 8.7 hp and 10 Nm of torques. The scooter has the same mechanical underpinnings as Burgman Street and Access 125.

Suzuki Avenis will come with crease lines on the front apron, a LED headlamp, LED DRLs, and an LED tail lamp along with a small windscreen. The scooter will come with dual-tone paint schemes with yellow, blue, red, black, and silver colours being shown as variants for the scooter.

The upcoming two-wheeler is expected to feature a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity among other additions. Riders will be able to see missed calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts on the instrument cluster.

The company also announced that it will establish five new 'Bike Zone' premium dealerships in India and that it has over 860 touchpoints in the country.

The Japanese automotive giant had reported a decline in sales volume in October, against the backdrop of increasing input costs and supply chain issues. The company sold 69,186 units in October compared to 76,865 units in the same period last year, a drop of 10 percent. The company, however, said that demand was picking back up on the back of the festive season.

“As we enter the festive season in India, the good news is that the demand is back in the market," said Vice President, Devashish Handa.