2021 Range Rover Evoque launched; prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India announced the launch of the updated Range Rover Evoque. The price of the upcoming Evoque is expected to start from Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom), up from Rs 57.99 lakh (ex-showroom) that the current generation of Range Rover Evoque is sold at. The prices of the variants have not yet been declared.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque's style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient."

The car will come in diesel and petrol variants, with the former coming in S-trim and the R-Dynamic SE trim available for the latter. The car will be powered by the 2.0L Ingenium engine and paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine is capable of producing 247 HP and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel variant will be capable of 201 HP and 430 Nm of peak torque. The car will be running on a four-wheel drive and come with Terrain Response two off-road modes.

The car will also come with features like 3D Surround Camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless charging with a phone signal booster, Pivi Pro infotainment system, 11-speaker Meridian audio system, a digital instrument cluster, 10-way powered front seats, two-zone climate control and seven airbags.