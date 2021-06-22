2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR open for bookings in India

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) announced on June 21 that the new F-Pace SVR would be available for booking. The new make of the SUV comes with significant upgrades to performance, design and features.

The luxury performance SUV had seen its global launch last year. The Jaguar F-Pace standard model is available from Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sportscar-like performance from their SUVs," said Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

The F-Pace SVR bookings follow the deliveries of another car from JLR, as it follows the release of the Range Rover Velar 2021.

In terms of performance, the new F-Pace SVR comes with a massive 5.0l supercharged, 8-cylinder engine. The V8 petrol engine can produce up to 543 horsepower and 700 Nm of max torque.

The car comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph within 4 seconds. The 4WD SUV reaches a top speed of 286 kmph. The sporty SUV also has gotten larger air inlets beside the iconic Jaguar grille along with two air vents on the bonnet for extra cooling and reduced drag.