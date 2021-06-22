Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR open for bookings in India

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR open for bookings in India

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Jaguar F-Pace standard model is available from Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR open for bookings in India
    Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) announced on June 21 that the new F-Pace SVR would be available for booking. The new make of the SUV comes with significant upgrades to performance, design and features.
    The luxury performance SUV had seen its global launch last year. The Jaguar F-Pace standard model is available from Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 
    "The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sportscar-like performance from their SUVs," said Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India.
    Also read: Here's why Maruti cars have become expensive over the past few months
    The F-Pace SVR bookings follow the deliveries of another car from JLR, as it follows the release of the Range Rover Velar 2021. 
    In terms of performance, the new F-Pace SVR comes with a massive 5.0l supercharged, 8-cylinder engine. The V8 petrol engine can produce up to 543 horsepower and 700 Nm of max torque.
    The car comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph within 4 seconds. The 4WD SUV reaches a top speed of 286 kmph. The sporty SUV also has gotten larger air inlets beside the iconic Jaguar grille along with two air vents on the bonnet for extra cooling and reduced drag.
    Also read: Hyundai launches Creta SX Executive trim at Rs 9.99 lakh onwards
    The interior has seen a significant shift as well. The cabin comes with Jaguar’s Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system that can be accessed through the 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen. The driver gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display as well. Cabin air ionization, PM2.5 filtration, and premium upholstery racing seats all come with the car as well.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Rico Auto expects FY22 growth at 25% as growth momentum shifts gears

    Next Article

    Gujarat announces new EV policy; state to provide subsidy support of Rs 870 cr over four years

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,265.40 365.50 5.30
    UPL802.50 30.30 3.92
    Shree Cements29,239.05 1,013.70 3.59
    Wipro556.55 14.40 2.66
    SBI Life Insura1,007.00 25.45 2.59
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,263.75 362.25 5.25
    Larsen1,499.15 32.25 2.20
    UltraTechCement6,856.50 75.25 1.11
    Bajaj Auto4,221.25 38.60 0.92
    TCS3,300.65 28.20 0.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,265.40 365.50
    UPL802.50 30.30
    Shree Cements29,239.05 1,013.70
    Wipro556.55 14.40
    SBI Life Insura1,007.00 25.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,263.75 362.25
    Larsen1,499.15 32.25
    UltraTechCement6,856.50 75.25
    Bajaj Auto4,221.25 38.60
    TCS3,300.65 28.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.36500.26500.36
    Euro-Rupee88.50600.18800.21
    Pound-Rupee103.48900.22600.22
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6714-0.0002-0.04
    View More