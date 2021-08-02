2021 Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched on August 9; Check price, details

Audi India has decided to launch its 2021 RS5 Sportback in the country on August 9. The announcement was made through a teaser on its social media platforms. The car is an updated model of the Audi S5 Sportback. The car made its global debut in December 2019. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The RS5 will go from zero to 100 km/per hour in just 3.9 seconds, the company said. Its top speed is said to be 250kmph.

Audi introduced the two-door coupe in India in 2018, but the one to be launched on August 9 will be a four-door sports coupe. Audi RS5 is most likely to be introduced in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Just like S5 Sportback, the RS5 Sportback will also be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine that belts out 444 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency would also remain the same as the current model.

While the engine of RS5 Sportback remains unaltered, the 2021 model has received a host of revisions, including a new single-frame grille, new LED taillights with the signature LED pattern, and a new Matrix LED headlamps, among others.

The RS5 Sportback will have 40 mm wider wheel arches and while it comes with 19-inch wheels as standard, a consumer would have the option to go for 20-inch wheels.