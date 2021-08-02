Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched on August 9; Check price, details

    2021 Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched on August 9; Check price, details

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Audi India has decided to launch its 2021 RS5 Sportback in the country on August 9. The announcement was made through a teaser on its social media platforms.

    2021 Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched on August 9; Check price, details

    Audi India has decided to launch its 2021 RS5 Sportback in the country on August 9. The announcement was made through a teaser on its social media platforms. The car is an updated model of the Audi S5 Sportback. The car made its global debut in December 2019. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

    The RS5 will go from zero to 100 km/per hour in just 3.9 seconds, the company said. Its top speed is said to be 250kmph.

    Audi introduced the two-door coupe in India in 2018, but the one to be launched on August 9 will be a four-door sports coupe. Audi RS5 is most likely to be introduced in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

    Just like S5 Sportback, the RS5 Sportback will also be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine that belts out 444 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency would also remain the same as the current model.

    While the engine of RS5 Sportback remains unaltered, the 2021 model has received a host of revisions, including a new single-frame grille, new LED taillights with the signature LED pattern, and a new Matrix LED headlamps, among others.

    The RS5 Sportback will have 40 mm wider wheel arches and while it comes with 19-inch wheels as standard, a consumer would have the option to go for 20-inch wheels.

    The 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system inside the car will be powered by the latest MIB3. The RS5 Sportback will also sport a new graphic design. Further, the armrest and the seats will have an RS logo.

    Tags
    Previous Article

    Ashok Leyland sales up 81% at 8,650 units in July

    Next Article

    Bajaj Auto sees retail sales picking up from August; Philippines, Cambodia markets to boost exports

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements29,249.95 984.20 3.48
    Titan Company1,765.85 51.30 2.99
    Eicher Motors2,597.00 66.75 2.64
    BPCL456.50 11.00 2.47
    Grasim1,589.40 38.05 2.45
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,765.35 50.85 2.97
    M&M757.00 13.80 1.86
    Reliance2,069.60 34.20 1.68
    Axis Bank720.65 11.65 1.64
    Maruti Suzuki7,067.55 88.85 1.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL791.50 -17.05 -2.11
    Tata Steel1,412.40 -21.90 -1.53
    Bajaj Finserv14,094.05 -128.15 -0.90
    ICICI Bank678.95 -3.55 -0.52
    Bajaj Finance6,197.45 -30.65 -0.49
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,412.85 -20.90 -1.46
    Bajaj Finserv14,099.90 -121.40 -0.85
    ICICI Bank678.80 -3.90 -0.57
    Tech Mahindra1,204.50 -4.95 -0.41
    Bajaj Finance6,195.00 -33.90 -0.54

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3525-0.0575-0.08
    Euro-Rupee88.34600.15300.17
    Pound-Rupee103.49100.20700.20
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6780-0.0007-0.10
    View More