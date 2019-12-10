#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Updated : December 10, 2019 03:33 PM IST

Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge had declined between 10-30 percent YTD.
Edelweiss had recently upgraded Bajaj Auto to buy from hold and raised target price in the long term to Rs 3,651 from Rs 3,162.
Nomura said two-wheelers would be hit hard due to a higher cost increase for them (around 2.5 percent) followed by cars and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (around 1 percent).
2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV