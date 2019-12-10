2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year
Updated : December 10, 2019 03:33 PM IST
Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge had declined between 10-30 percent YTD.
Edelweiss had recently upgraded Bajaj Auto to buy from hold and raised target price in the long term to Rs 3,651 from Rs 3,162.
Nomura said two-wheelers would be hit hard due to a higher cost increase for them (around 2.5 percent) followed by cars and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (around 1 percent).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more