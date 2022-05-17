HERE Technologies, a location data provider and technology platform, along with Zoomcar, a self-drive car rental company, has revealed a city-based map of good, average and bad drivers in 22 cities in India. The map was created using data collected from Zoomcar’s proprietary driver scoring system between November 2020 and November 2021.

The cities with the highest percentage of good drivers were Indore with 35.4 percent, Lucknow with 33.2 percent, and Hyderabad with 33.1 percent. On the other hand, top cities with the highest percentage of bad drivers were Mysuru 18.5 percent, Ahmedabad with 14.8 percent, and Bengaluru with 14 percent.

The data was collected by Zoomcar, which uses close to 200 million data points, like vehicle speed, engine speed, acceleration, brake, battery and tyre life, and more from its vehicles. External factors not within the control of the driver, such as bad weather and traffic, are also considered. With this data, a scoring system is developed that measures the performance of the drivers. A driver with a score of 65 is considered good, while those with scored below 50 are considered bad drivers.

“From the data, we created the driving scoring system to measure driving behaviour and incentivise our drivers to drive better,” Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoomcar, said.