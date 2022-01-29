100 EVs can be charged at one time at India's largest facility in Gurugram

India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station has opened in Gurugram at the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.

With a capacity of 100 four-wheeler vehicles, the charging station is the largest in the country by a large margin. The previous largest EV station was in Navi Mumbai which has 16 AC chargers and four charging ports.

"This station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various 'Certification Compliance' and 'Safety Standards' laid two weeks ago by the Power Ministry, Govt of India, and which also opened the doors for offering government land to government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis," said Alektrify Private Limited, the company which developed the station.

The company is a tech-piloting-oriented enterprise.

"This EV charging station will not only boost (sic) electric vehicles industry in the region, but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future," the company added in a statement.

Continued development in the EV charging infrastructure across the country has been encouraged by the government, as a lack of proper support infrastructure has been attributed to the shortfall of EV production.

The government has been trying to encourage the adoption of EVs through various state and national level subsidies and schemes.

Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business Programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle attended the inauguration ceremony.

He said at the event, "India is on the verge of making investment in e-mobility charging infra set-up (which will be) highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning , electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps."