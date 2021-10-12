0-100 percent in 15 minutes: Bengaluru's Exponent Energy offers rapid charging solution for EVs

Bengaluru-based startup Exponent Energy has announced that it will be offering its flexible energy stack technology for rapid charging of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company claims that its E-pack and E-pump can charge commercial vehicles from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes. The lithium-ion batteries will be able to do so using the flexible stack technology that “enables the seamless flow of energy and information between the grid and vehicle,” according to the company.

The new venture is the brainchild of Ather founder and former chief product officer Arun Vinayak, and Sanjay Byalal, an ex-Ather employee and former HUL supply chain and operations manager.

While EVs have seen an incredible growth in demand and adoption all over the world, including India, structural and infrastructure problems remain a roadblock. Batteries and their capacities have also emerged as constraints in a situation where charging stations are few and far between.

Also read

Most current generation EV batteries last around 5-12 years, with most manufacturers opting to provide warranties for 5-8 years. Though some battery units have been designed to operate for up to 20 years, very few EVs have the capability of fast charging.

Vinayak said, “The 0 to 1 shift, where EVs drive better than ICE vehicles, has happened. However, the 1 to 100 scale is shackled by how complex and disrupted energy flow is for EVs today, specifically between chargers and batteries, leading to terrible charge times and battery life.”

Though EVs are increasingly marketed towards the passenger vehicle segment, the electrification of the commercial vehicle fleet presents an immense opportunity for the sector.

Commercial vehicles are usually more polluting than ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles and can achieve much higher benefits from lower running costs from switching to EV. Industry experts believe that the demand for EVs, especially for urban delivery fleets, are set to increase multi-fold in the months to come.

Byalal added, “In India commercial vehicles represent only about 10 percent of total vehicles sold in the country. But they consume 70 percent of on-road energy. It’s an energy-hungry segment rushing to go electric and needs a dependable rapid charging network that lets them keep going. To fulfil this demand, we intend to actively collaborate with all industry players and regulatory bodies.”