Truth ventures closes partnership and investment deal with Inery Blockchain 

By CNBCTV18.COM

Truth Ventures, global venture and capital company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Inery Blockchain to onboard Inery, a decentralized data system. The two companies have come together to facilitate the usage of decentralized databases.

Truth Ventures is a venture capital firm founded and headed by Varun Datta. It functions on a global scale and funds seed-stage, developing businesses, or startups that run on innovation and have strong growth potential.

Inery has brought a new strategy for decentralizing data and data management for Web2 and Web3 businesses. It would stimulate an easy transition to a decentralized web. It supports use cases in several industries thanks to its security, scalability, and high throughput properties. These include the sectors where data is a valuable resource. For example, the healthcare industry, businesses, and governments, as well as the real estate, gaming, and aviation industries, and many others.

According to the Founder & CEO of Truth Ventures, Varun Datta, the company recognized and endorsed Inery's mission and practical applications, and the company thinks the technology has enormous potential for wide-scale adoption.

Through Truth Ventures, Varun Datta looks forward to funding in sectors including Entertainment, Blockchain Technology, healthcare, and Holistic Wellness. His vision is to add value to the lives of people and work on long-term benefits, and not merely work for short-term profit-oriented goals.

Inery owns an exclusive layer-1 blockchain technology. It is a decentralized data management solution. By employing blockchain technology, the network allows a decentralized, secure, and credible basis for the management of databases. It combines distributed database features with blockchain functionality to fundamentally alter how data is accessed, stored, and managed.

The blockchain industry has been interested in database decentralization and security since the launch of Inery's layer 1 blockchain and the elegant DB solution built on top of it. Prior to its upcoming launch, the project launched its first public test net on August 10, 2022. It also has a listing date set for the end of the third quarter of 2022.

This alliance will play a significant role in advancing the cause of widespread decentralized database use. Both in the conventional and Web3 domains.