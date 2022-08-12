Top honours for 'The Camellias' at the International Architectural Awards 2022

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Camellias by DLF won top honours at the International Architectural Awards 2022, in the Multi-Family Housing Category. These awards are given by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, together with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd.

During the awards ceremony, Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, President of the Chicago Athenaeum congratulated the winning project for its steadfast dedication to the highest standards of excellence, which had not only captivated the decision committee but had also received the highest accolades by patrons and professionals alike. “The International Architecture Awards give an important global overview of the current aesthetic direction of today’s commercial, corporate, institutional, and residential work.”

The Camellias is acknowledged to be the most prestigious and coveted address in the exclusive enclave of DLF5 in Gurugram. The residences overlook 200 acres of the fresh green DLF Golf and Country Club, extending towards the horizon with 1,000 acres of the Aravalli forests. The project is a triumph of architecture, aesthetics, lifestyle and the latest technologies, where luxury and environmental sensitivity go hand in hand.

The Camellias is India’s first residential development to be awarded the LEED Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council for its sustainability and energy conservation efforts. The Camellias exemplifies the values of well-being, eco-friendliness and community living, which are more relevant now than ever before. The vibrant heart of the community is The Camellias Club, a multi-sensory world of health, fitness, gastronomy, entertainment and more, built around seven energy zones.

Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF Home Developers Ltd. said, “It is always an honour and a privilege for our work to be recognised at the highest global levels. The Camellias is truly a culmination of our decades of experience and evolution. Our objective right from the planning stage was to make The Camellias to be benchmarked alongside the best residential developments in the world, which is why we brought together the six grandmasters, visionaries in their own right, to work together in creative unison. From the outset, the team resolved to incorporate the best eco-friendly, sustainable practices while designing the enclave. After all, DLF is the only Indian real estate company to be listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.”

The Principal Architect was Hafeez Contractor. The clubhouse project team was led by Shawn Sullivan, Partner and Studio Leader at the Rockwell Group of New York City for the architectural and interior design; Arnold Chan of Isometrix Lighting + Design of London for the lighting design; Jay Wright, CEO of The Wright Fit from New York, for the fitness centre; Ingo Schweder, founder of GOCO Hospitality from Bangkok, for the spa design; and Gerdo Aquino, Co-CEO, SWA Group, the landscape architecture firm from Los Angeles. Each member of this illustrious group brought his finest ideas and worldview to the project.

DLF has been at the forefront of India’s real estate market for over seventy-five years, bringing a professional and detail-oriented approach to real estate development in India. It is recognised for designing well-planned ecosystems, created by engineering and architectural experts. DLF has built happy and thriving communities across India, with a focus on their holistic physical and mental well-being. The journey goes on.