QiTech is in effort to take 'Digital India' global: Co-founder Ankur Srivastava

By CNBCTV18.COM

QiTech (QITA IT Services Pvt Ltd), an Indian IT company, founded in November 2020 in Hyderabad, India, has opened its doors in WV, USA.

With this, the company said it is planning to create more employment opportunities for both India and US.

Speaking about the expansion, Ankur Srivastava, Director of QITA IT Services Pvt Ltd ( QiTech ) said, “QiTech will work more closely with clients in the American subcontinent and helps the businesses to accelerate by providing innovative solutions and quality services to pressing business challenges in such areas as ERP, IOT, machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience, digital technologies and Marketing.”

The vision of QiTech is to empower small businesses to realize the power of digital. Through digital & automation, the business can improve the productivity and performance, thereby maximizing revenue.

Since its inception in November last year, Qi Tech has helped 100+ startups and businesses go digital, providing them with top-quality services. Driven with a mission of ‘Digital India’, QiTech continues to strengthen the digital outreach of small startups by catering to their needs, reimagining and revamping business solutions with a one-stop approach.

QiTech has a diverse portfolio which includes end-to-end application development using the latest technologies which meet and match the client's requirements.

QITech is one of the leading companies in providing solutions in the domains of Data Visualization, Data Analytics, ERP’s, IOT and Blockchain and Digital Marketing.