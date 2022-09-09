Perpetuuiti and SoftwareONE co-launch ‘Perpetuuiti Hybrid Disaster Recovery Service’

By CNBCTV18.COM

Intelligent Enterprise Automation Company - Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE and a provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions-SoftwareONE announced a partnership to co-launch Perpetuuiti Hybrid Disaster Recovery Service.

This new service will be available for their joint Microsoft Azure customers in India. The offering will help both Enterprise, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers to minimize recovery time, data loss, and associated downtime costs, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, SoftwareONE India will exclusively distribute Perpetuuiti Hybrid DraaS to enterprises and SMBs with Azure cloud environment. The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DraaS will be jointly launched by Perpetuuiti and SoftwareONE India.

The increased variance of enterprise data storage environments has created a need for a disaster recovery solution that works across multiple computing environments, including on-premises, public cloud, and managed cloud.

The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DRaaS solution will leverage SoftwareONE’s distribution network to deliver cost savings, automation and self-service user experience to enterprises and SMBs in India. The service will help customers achieve system and application recovery SLAs and meet industry standards for security.

This first-of-its kind partnership of Perpetuuiti’s industry leading Hybrid DraaS solution with SoftwareONE’s world class enterprise services will create a unique disaster recovery solution that will shield data and software assets when any disruptive events occur," said Abhay Bagde, VP-Sales (Cloud Services), Perpetuuiti.

As part of the partnership, Perpetuuiti will provide the Hybrid DRaaS solution, while SoftwareONE will power the exclusive distribution network to enable the service for their joint Azure customers in India. Both the organizations will together facilitate end-to-end services depending on the underlying disaster recovery facilities, infrastructure, and operations team, the companies said.

The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DRaaS solution will run on Azure cloud environment. It will support replication, recovery, and automated failover/failback of client IT infrastructure. It is equipped to support both traditional IT on-premises, managed cloud, private cloud as well as public cloud platforms.

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organizations by creating innovative software products that transform the way businesses operate.

SoftwareONE is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland.