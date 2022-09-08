Omara Dates partners with Amitabh Bachchan to introduce Gourmet Saudi dates

By CNBCTV18.COM

Healthy snacks brand, Omara Dates has brought on board Amitabh Bachchan with its range of the finest gourmet Saudi dates

Through this association, Omara Dates aims to introduce health watchers and fine foods enthusiasts in India to a whole new experience of dates. While the health benefits of dates are well known, adoption and daily snacking, especially of the varieties of dates is low. This is mainly because of unavailability and a lack of awareness about these varieties.

Omara aims to make the finest dates of the world easily and widely accessible in India to enrich daily living with the delicious, healthy goodness of high quality, gourmet Saudi dates.

This brand goal translates in their campaign as 'pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi' which urges people to include care along with their gestures of love. Because Omara dates are both lip-smacking delicious as well as power-packed with health benefits, it is the only way to show both love and care, be it to the self or for others.

The Omara Dates offering includes a Premium Gifting range of irresistible filled-dates made with select ingredients sourced from across the world.

Stressing on the philosophy behind launching the brand, Anil Nair, Founder & Managing Director of Omara Dates, said, “We believe that the best of things in life are the ones produced by nature. Saudi Arabia, is best known for producing the finest varieties of dates in the world. With our robust pan-India distribution network through 70 plus distributors, all major retail outlets, airport stores and all foremost e-commerce platforms including our website; we would be able to make Omara Dates available to everyone who would choose a healthy alternative to their sweet cravings."