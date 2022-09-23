Muoro provides engineers in 72 hours

By CNBCTV18.COM

Muoro.io, an EaaS (engineer as a service) company provides quality, pre-vetted, qualified engineers, working in different time zones, within 72 hours. These engineers are technically strong with good communication skills, and work on various niche technologies like AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and UI.

The company is now set to address the problem of skill shortage and managing distant teams for clients, in niche technologies. They further provide top-quality remote work to engineers from developing nations, and from tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. This helps the professionals to get better remuneration as per international standards

The remote team-building company boasts of a mixed clientele spreading from startups to conglomerates. The team handpicks resumes through rigorous screening. The candidate is tested for programming skills, data structures, algorithms, etc. In case of senior level recruitment apart from technical knowledge emphasis is placed upon -the communication skill, integrity, dedication, attitude, and accountability.

The process is simple: the client gets customized profiles through proprietary AI mapping software developed by Muoro, along with the test performance results of each engineer. Muoro AI-enabled profile parser maps engineers with the requirements of the client as per the current project or module needs.

The client can further interview the selected candidates and assign them projects. They are given a one-week free testing period. During this period the client can work closely with the chosen candidates and if needed can ask for a replacement or can share concerns about the respective candidate.

Accountability and transparency are the key factors on which Muoro works. The performance of the engineer is closely monitored as per the fixed parameters, and reports are regularly shared with the client. After the completion of the project proper knowledge transfer is done in the form of reports, written documents, etc.

Muoro engineers have worked on the projects of global giants including Microsoft, Nike, Pinelabs, KPMG, Omnicom, etc. They are also going for geographical expansion, by recruiting qualified engineers from South Africa, Middle East, and South East Asia and building a global tech talent pool.

The company is bootstrapped and planning to increase the revenue by increasing the user base. The brand is consistently growing at 45% since its inception in 2019.