Ex-Facebook technology leader launches Heru Finance

By CNBCTV18.COM

Heru Finance, a global platform providing opportunity to invest in Web 3.0 was launched, in India and SEA markets. The platform with $ 8.0 million plus assets Under Management (AUM) leverages deep technology and a team with a combined experience of 40+ years investing in Web3.0 and crypto.

As Web 3.0 and the underlying technology (blockchain) is seeing mainstream adoption across the world, it is providing a new asset class for users to invest in. However, over the past few months, investors have witnessed high volatility, regulatory clampdowns, and asset freeze across prominent platforms.

Heru is fully compliant to regulations and provides a safer alternative by investing in proprietary strategies that have demonstrated superior returns – both in bull and bear markets.

The platform boasts a strong technology stack including a robo-advisory that profiles every investor and matches them to a unique set of investment strategies.

The investment team also uses HQS (Heru Quant Stack) which processes data points from search, social, meta, and content platforms and converts them into actionable trading decisions. There are other tech solutions that the team are working upon and plan to make live shortly.

“Our target audience are working professionals with total investable wealth of more than 1 Cr and a long-term investment perspective. For HNIs/UHNWIs, the platform provides exclusive investment opportunities in hand-picked blockchain & web 3.0 companies who can provide strong returns. Think about investing in Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, just when the Digital Revolution had started!” said Prashant Malik, Founder and CEO at Heru Finance.

The founding team comprises Neeraj Bagdia, Tanuj Moorjani, Ganesh Kompella & Karan Ahuja who are ex-entrepreneurs, technologists and early blockchain investors.