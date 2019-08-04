Worry in India as cotton prices take a hit in US-China trade war
Updated : August 04, 2019 06:47 PM IST
During the last business session on the country's largest futures market Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on August 2 (Friday), the August contract closed at Rs 20,060 per bale (Rs 170 kg) with a 2.48 percent or Rs 510 fall over the previous session.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more