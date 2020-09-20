  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress in Rajya Sabha on farm bills

Updated : September 20, 2020 01:19 PM IST

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said the States have not been consulted on these Bills and questioned the government's tall promises and its credibility.
Defending the two Bills, Bhupender Yadav of the BJP charged that the Congress was doing politics over this issue and misleading farmers.
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa described the proposed laws as "ill-conceived and ill-timed" and said his party "completely rejects" them.
Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress in Rajya Sabha on farm bills

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Custom duty on open cell from October 1, manufacturing capacity must for domestic industry

Custom duty on open cell from October 1, manufacturing capacity must for domestic industry

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement