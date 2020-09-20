Agriculture Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress in Rajya Sabha on farm bills Updated : September 20, 2020 01:19 PM IST TMC leader Derek O'Brien said the States have not been consulted on these Bills and questioned the government's tall promises and its credibility. Defending the two Bills, Bhupender Yadav of the BJP charged that the Congress was doing politics over this issue and misleading farmers. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa described the proposed laws as "ill-conceived and ill-timed" and said his party "completely rejects" them. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.