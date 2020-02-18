#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
British metals tycoon buys bankrupt steel plant in India
Shares fall in Asia as virus outbreak hits profits, events
Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
Rupee opens lower at 71.40 per dollar
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Will double milk processing capacity by 2025 through genetic improvement, says govt

Updated : February 18, 2020 11:15 PM IST

The government will intensify quality milk programme for both cooperative and private sector with fund sharing basis.
This would also bring private investments in the sector to boost growth in rural income and also employment, it said.
In India, milk production is growing at 6.4 percent in past five years and has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 187.7 million tonnes in 2018-19.
Will double milk processing capacity by 2025 through genetic improvement, says govt

You May Also Like

HSBC pre-tax profit from India grew 22% to $1 billion in 2019

HSBC pre-tax profit from India grew 22% to $1 billion in 2019

Barbeque Nation files IPO papers in a bid to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore

Barbeque Nation files IPO papers in a bid to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore

China reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by 98

China reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by 98

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement