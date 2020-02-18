Agriculture
Will double milk processing capacity by 2025 through genetic improvement, says govt
Updated : February 18, 2020 11:15 PM IST
The government will intensify quality milk programme for both cooperative and private sector with fund sharing basis.
This would also bring private investments in the sector to boost growth in rural income and also employment, it said.
In India, milk production is growing at 6.4 percent in past five years and has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 187.7 million tonnes in 2018-19.