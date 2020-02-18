Will double milk processing capacity by 2025 through genetic improvement, says govt

The government will facilitate doubling of milk processing capacity from 53.5 million tonnes to 108 million tonnes by 2025 through genetic Improvement and reducing input cost.

Fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry on Tuesday said that the government will further intensify quality milk programme for both cooperative and private sector with fund sharing basis.

With a thrust on better productivity, reduced input cost and better quality milk and milk product, the competitiveness and profitability in the dairy sector will go up leading to increased demand of dairy products in domestic and international markets, the ministry statement said.

This would also bring private investments in the sector to boost growth in rural income and also employment, it said.

“Public investment to further incentivise private investments would be facilitated for increasing processing facilities through convergence and leveraging the schemes of Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Department of Rural Development and State governments,” it stated.

In India, milk production is growing at 6.4 percent in past five years and has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 187.7 million tonnes in 2018-19.

About 54 percent of milk produced is marketable surplus and remaining 46 percent is retained in villages for local consumption, the ministry said.

Out of the marketable surplus available with farmers only 36 percent is handled by organised sectors evenly shared by cooperative and private sector.