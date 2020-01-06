#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Why Punjab failed to douse farm fires

Updated : January 06, 2020 05:43 PM IST

Paddy stubble burning in Punjab is often blamed for air pollution in north India. The government has been introducing alternatives over the years but these are yet to make a substantial impact on the ground.
High operational cost of machines weighs heavy on the already indebted farmers. Additionally, lack of training in machine-use results in higher input cost and lower production.
Local solutions and traditional collaborations with herders are some of the low-cost ways that need to be promoted which may help farmers move away from the practice of straw burning.
Why Punjab failed to douse farm fires
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV