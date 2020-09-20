Agriculture
Why is govt 'running away' from giving legal responsibility for MSP, asks Congress
Updated : September 20, 2020 12:57 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.
The bills are facing staunch opposition from farmer bodies as well as from within the ruling coalition.
Under the MSP, the government guarantees the procurement of crops such as wheat and paddy at minimum prices from farmers.