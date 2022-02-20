What is kisan drone? Here are the key facts you should know about them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually addressed a group of farmers in Manesar and flagged off 100 Kisan drones as a part of the “Drone Kisan Yatra”.

Kisan drones will be used for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

This occasion is the best example of how far the country can fly if policies are drafted with the right spirit, PM Modi said. "Till recently, there was a conception that drones were meant for armed forces and fighting enemies. However, the Kisan Drone Suvidha has added a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century," he added.

What is a Kisan drone?

The Kisan drone will have an unmanned tank filled with insecticides and nutrients. The drones are expected to have a high capacity of 5 to 10kg. The drone will spray the same amount of pesticide on about one acre of land in just 15 minutes. This will save time, will require less effort and spraying will be done uniformly.

They will also be used to carry vegetables, fruits, fish, etc to the markets from the farms. “These items will be supplied directly to the market with minimal damage, consuming lesser time, resulting in more profits to farmers and fishermen,” PM Modi said.

The Drone Kisan Yatra was launched with the aim to promote chemical-free farming in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first announced the initiative in her Budget speech earlier this month. Sitharaman added that inclusive drone development is one of the four priorities of the government moving forward.

The development of these drones on a large scale is expected to bring new employment opportunities for the youth. The government recently banned the import of drones to encourage their manufacturing in India.

Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing 1 lakh Made-in-India drones in the next 2 years. This will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth, PM Modi said.

However, experts in the agricultural sector are skeptical about the benefits of drones and how they will increase farmers’ income.

According to Nachiket Udupa of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture, drones are not a pressing necessity in the field. "There are more serious issues afflicting the sector that require an immediate response,” he said to the Krishi Jagran.