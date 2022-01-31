View: Strong agri-focused budget expected for FY23; fertiliser industry may get continued subsidy support

With the background of upcoming elections in three key agrarian states and GoI’s efforts to improve farm incomes, the budget of FY2023 is expected to have a strong farm sector focus. Albeit the target of doubling farmer’s income by FY2022-23 looks elusive, ICRA expects GoI to focus on initiatives to improve crop realisations as well as non-farm incomes. The budgetary allocation may be increased towards MGNREGA and initiatives for improving non-farm incomes such as livestock farming, food processing etc.

Additionally, budgetary allocations towards development of irrigation facilities, crop insurance scheme, higher agri-credit is expected to continue. With agriculture remaining the focus, the agri-input sector i.e. agrochemicals, fertilisers etc. are expected to benefit from the same.

The budgetary allocation towards fertilizer subsidy for the upcoming year remains a key monitorable for the fertilizer industry. As per ICRA’s estimates the subsidy requirement for the fertilizer sector will be around Rs 1300-1400 billion for FY23 given the elevated commodity prices and the outlook for the same to remain firm.

We expect the budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidy to be in line with our estimate of Rs 1300-1400 billion. It remains a possibility that the GoI may not allocate the full amount of the expected subsidy at the outset in the budget for FY23. It may calibrate the subsidy budget during the course of the year as in FY22 depending on the evolving subsidy requirement during the year. However, outright allocation in the budget will be a comforting factor for the industry. For FY22, the subsidy allocation of around Rs. 1410 billion is expected to remain adequate for the sector.

During FY22, the fertiliser availability particularly for phosphatic fertilisers witnessed significant headwinds due to unavailability in the international markets as well as elevated international prices. The GoI has been deliberating on steps to improve domestic production of phosphatic fertilisers and ICRA expects the GoI to outline steps to increase domestic production through incremental investments in this segment. Some of the steps that the GoI can take are rationalisation of import duty on phosphoric acid, ammonia and imported natural gas to improve the competitiveness of the domestic fertiliser players.

Also, the GoI may be expected to develop a roadmap to increase balanced use of fertilisers in the country and reduce dependence on particular fertilisers. The implementation of the true form of Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) for the fertilizer sector has been an ambitious project for the GoI. However, given the operational challenges in implementing the same, we do not expect it to materialise in the near to medium term.

