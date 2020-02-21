Agriculture US Senators urge Donald Trump to push for favorable pulse crop provision in trade deal with India Updated : February 21, 2020 09:26 AM IST Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Two US Senators have urged President Donald Trump to "push for favourable pulse crop provisions" in any trade deal the United States signs with India. "Unfair Indian tariffs on pulse crops have substantially harmed our producers back home," the two US Senators wrote.