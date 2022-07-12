Urea leakage leading to subsidy loss of around Rs 6000 Crore per year

By forming a specialised team of dedicated officers known as the Fertilizer Flying Squad, the Department of Fertilizers (DoF) has begun a multifaceted statewide crackdown on the black market, hoarding, and delivery of substandard grade fertilizer intended for farmers.

The team would be performing surprise inspections of fertilizer and related units engaged in urea fertilizer diversion, sources told CNBCTV18.

Under the provisions of the Essential Commodity Act and the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act (PBM), the states have been directed by the Fertilizer Department to take action against fertilizer leakage and diversion.

In the past two months alone the squad identified urea leaks worth Rs. 100 crore throughout India. Additionally, the government estimates that approximately 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea are leaked each year.

Urea leakage has resulted in an annual subsidy loss of over Rs. 6000 crore.

