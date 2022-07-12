Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeagriculture News

Urea leakage leading to subsidy loss of around Rs 6000 Crore per year

Urea leakage leading to subsidy loss of around Rs 6000 Crore per year

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

In the past two months alone the Fertilizer Flying Squad identified urea leaks worth Rs. 100 crore  throughout India. Additionally, the government estimates that approximately 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea are leaked each year.

Urea leakage leading to subsidy loss of around Rs 6000 Crore per year
By forming a specialised team of dedicated officers known as the Fertilizer Flying Squad, the Department of Fertilizers (DoF) has begun a multifaceted statewide crackdown on the black market, hoarding, and delivery of substandard grade fertilizer intended for farmers.
The team would be performing surprise inspections of fertilizer and related units engaged in urea fertilizer diversion, sources told CNBCTV18.
Under the provisions of the Essential Commodity Act and the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act (PBM), the states have been directed by the Fertilizer Department to take action against fertilizer leakage and diversion.
In the past two months alone the squad identified urea leaks worth Rs. 100 crore  throughout India. Additionally, the government estimates that approximately 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea are leaked each year.
Urea leakage has resulted in an annual subsidy loss of over Rs. 6000 crore.
Also read:
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Next Article

Confident that kharif sowing will be as good as last year, says Food Secretary

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More