India approves sale of pesticides through e-commerce platforms

The union government amended the Insecticide Act to make the online sale of pesticides legal in India. However, it is mandatory for the company selling pesticides to have a license and strictly follow the laid-out guidelines.

Amending the existing rules, the union government has approved the sale of pesticides through e-commerce websites in India. Now, all e-commerce platforms including majors like amazon and Flipkart can home-deliver pesticides to farmers.

The government amended the Insecticide Act to make the online sale of pesticides legal in India. However, it is mandatory for the company selling pesticides to have a license and strictly follow the laid-out guidelines. Moreover, the e-commerce platforms would be solely responsible for the verification of the license.

This latest step is set to increase competition will increase in the pesticide market which will lead to a reduction in the prices of Pesticides.