Cabinet hikes subsidy rates on NPKS fertilisers — check new rates here

The new nutrient-based subsidy rates on NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulphur) fertilizers will apply from October 1 to March 31.
During a key meeting on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet decided to increase nutrient-based subsidy rates on NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulphur) fertilisers for Rabi season 2022-23, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Check new rates here:
|Nitrogen
|98.02/kg
|Phosphorous
|66.93/kg
|Potassium
|24.65/kg
|Sulphur
|6.12/kg
Sources said these new rates will apply from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
The government also set additional nutrient-based subsidies for Rabi, seen at over Rs 30,000 crore. "Total nutrient-based subsidy for Rabi crop is seen at over Rs 51,000 crore versus the Rs 21,000 crore outlay," sources said.
Now, in the financial year 2022-23, the total Budget Estimate for nutrient-based subsidy stands at Rs 42,000 crore, for both Kharif and Rabi seasons. The total additional outgo on nutrient-based subsidy for FY23 is seen at over Rs 70,000 crore.
The government has earlier allotted additional nutrient-based subsidies for Kharif by approximately Rs 40,000 crore.
