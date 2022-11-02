    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cabinet hikes subsidy rates on NPKS fertilisers — check new rates here

    Cabinet hikes subsidy rates on NPKS fertilisers — check new rates here

    Cabinet hikes subsidy rates on NPKS fertilisers — check new rates here
    By Parikshit Luthra

    The new nutrient-based subsidy rates on NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulphur) fertilizers will apply from October 1 to March 31.

    During a key meeting on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet decided to increase nutrient-based subsidy rates on NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulphur) fertilisers for Rabi season 2022-23, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    Check new rates here:
    Nitrogen 98.02/kg
    Phosphorous66.93/kg
    Potassium24.65/kg
    Sulphur6.12/kg
    Sources said these new rates will apply from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
    The government also set additional nutrient-based subsidies for Rabi, seen at over Rs 30,000 crore. "Total nutrient-based subsidy for Rabi crop is seen at over Rs 51,000 crore versus the Rs 21,000 crore outlay," sources said.
    Now, in the financial year 2022-23, the total Budget Estimate for nutrient-based subsidy stands at Rs 42,000 crore, for both Kharif and Rabi seasons. The total additional outgo on nutrient-based subsidy for FY23 is seen at over Rs 70,000 crore.
    The government has earlier allotted additional nutrient-based subsidies for Kharif by approximately Rs 40,000 crore.
