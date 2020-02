Indian Railways will set up a Kisan Rail under a public-private partnership as part of a government programme to boost farm income, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget speech.

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishable goods inclusive of meat and fish, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail via PPP mode," Sitharaman said.

Under the scheme, refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains will be available so that perishable goods can be transported across the country.

"This will benefit the farmers," Sitharaman added.

The Kisan Rail is part of a 16-point programme of the Narendra Modi government to boost farm income.

Sitharaman reiterated that the government is committed to doubling farm income by 2022. The Union Budget, according to Sitharaman, is woven around three themes of 'Aspirational India', economic development for all and a caring society.

The measures to boost income of farmers is part of 'Aspirational India' segment, she added.