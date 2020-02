The central government is committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and will support initiatives to liberalise farm markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Presenting the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the budget is “to boost the income and purchasing power of people.”

As many as 6.11 crore farmers are insured through the prime minister’s insurance scheme, the minister pointed out.

“People of India have unequivocally given their support to the policies of the Narendra Modi government. People reposed faith in our economic policies. This Budget aims to address aims, aspirations of people,” Sitharaman said in her address.

The government will help another 15 lakh farmers to solarise their water pumps. PM Kusum Scheme will be expanded to 20 lakh farmers for setting up standalone solar pumps.