Reiterating the government’s focus on doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs2.83 lakh crore for FY20-21 for the agriculture and rural sector. There is. However. just a negligible increase from the FY20 BE at Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

The FM spent almost 20 minutes of her budget speech on elucidating agriculture and farmer welfare schemes.

In fact, the allocation for agriculture and allied sector announced for FY21 is marginally higher at Rs 1.60 lakh crore vs Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY20.

The allocation for rural development is down almost 18 percent with FY21 allocation at Rs 1.23 lakh crore vs Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY20.

For revitalising the agriculture sector, the FM made a 16-action point list focusing on expanding coverage of farmer benefit schemes and promoting agriculture markets.

”Farm markets need to be liberalised and the distortions in farm and livestock markets need to be relieved,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

While not increasing the allocation under PM KISAN Samaan Nidhi Scheme, she spoke of expanding the coverage. In the interim budget of FY20, the government had allocated Rs 75,000 crore under PM KISAN. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer households in three installments. Till now 6.11 crore farmers have been ensured under PM Kisan scheme.

Under her 16 action points, the FM proposed to encourage state governments to implement 3 model laws already issued by central government. These are a) The Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act, 2016, b) The Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion & Facilitation) Act 2018 and c) Model Contract Farming Act, 2018.

Agriculture credit target

The FM has set the agriculture credit target at Rs15 lakh crore for FY20-21.

The finance minister spoke about NABARD refinance scheme will be strengthened to help the NBFCs and co-operatives that are active in providing agri credit. All of the eligible PM KISAN beneficiaries will be covered under the Kisan Credit Cards.

Sitharaman made a special mention of resolving water stress-related issues in rural and agri sector through comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts.

Speaking on her earlier announcement of how ‘annadata’ can be ‘urjadata’ also (food growers can be energy generators also), the FM said PM KUSUM scheme expanded to 20 lakh farmers for setting up standalone solar pumps. The scheme is also been expanded to include another 15 lakh farmers to solarize their solar pumps. The FM also spoke about incentivising solar power generation on barren lands and selling it to the grid. This will be an additional source of income for farmers.

Major changes in fertisliser and urea subsidy schemes are on the cards. The government is looking to encourage balanced use of all fertilisers including traditional and organic fertilisers. And for this, the FM has announced the government’s focus on changing the prevailing incentive regime that pushes chemical fertilisers. She reiterated her focus on pushing zero budget natural farming and strengthening the online organic product market.

India currently has 152 million Metric Tonne capacity of agricultural storage. The FM announced that Nabard will be taking up the exercise of mapping and geo-tagging agri-warehousing to bring a more consolidated approach to agri storage; in fact, viability gap funding for setting up agri warehousing at the taluk level. To provide a backward linkage, a village storage scheme is being proposed to reduce logistic costs for farmers. This has been a big issue for small and marginal farmers. Mudra scheme and Nabard assistance will be provided to get women self-help groups at village levels to take up this opportunity.