Union Budget 2019: Sitharaman proposes zero-budget farming to double farmers’ income

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed zero-budget farming as a model for farmers in the country. Presenting her maiden budget in the parliament, the minister has said “steps such as this can help double farmer’s income.”

Zero budget farming is a set of farming methods that involve zero credit for agriculture and no use of chemical fertilisers. The farming movement was started in Karnataka as a result of collaboration between agriculturist Subhash Palekar and state farmers’ association Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha. As the initiative was a major success in Karnataka, the model was replicated in many other states, mainly in South Indian states.

According to its supporters, the model makes small scale farming a viable vocation.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said the government would support private entrepreneurs in agriculture and focus more on agricultural infrastructure. “Ease of doing business and ease of living should apply to farmers,” he stated.