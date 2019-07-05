Union Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman pushes for Zero-Budget Farming to boost farm income
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:07 PM IST
Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) is a concept of farming methods using no external support.
The word ‘budget’ in this reference means credit and expenses and ‘Natural’ means without chemicals.
Hence 'Zero Budget Natural Farming' means cultivation without using any credit, loans and without spending any money on purchased inputs like fertilizer, insecticides.
