Union Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman pushes for Zero-Budget Farming to boost farm income

“Gaon, Gareeb, Kisan is at the core of all our policies': starting with this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget made some big-bang announcements for rural India.

The biggest being her focused push for zero-budget farming. “A huge number of kisans will soon join the economic value chain,” Sitharaman said in her maiden budget speech. 10,000 new farmer producer organization has been announced in an attempt to help double farmers income by 2022.

Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) is a concept of farming methods using no external support. The word ‘budget’ in this reference means credit and expenses and ‘Natural’ means without chemicals. Hence 'Zero Budget Natural Farming' means cultivation without using any credit, loans and without spending any money on purchased inputs like fertilizer, insecticides.

Since procuring seeds and inputs from the market is many a time inaccessible and expensive for farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, almost all farmers in the country have to borrow money from multiple sources to cultivate. Rising production costs, high-interest rates and volatile market prices have pushed farmers in a vicious cycle of debt.

FM’s push for Zero Budget Natural Farming is to “help farmers double their incomes.” With no input expenditure, ZBNF leads to less or no borrowing requirement.

Farmers in this method use compost, herbal pesticides prepared in their backyard. Use of cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, pulse and flour. Traditional methods like mulching, inter-cropping, crop cover are used to increase yields.

This is already a state policy in many states. Andhra Pradesh is targeting 100 percent ZBNF among its farmers. Karnataka has announced a program to train farmers in it.

Zero Budget Natural Farming has been promoted by agriculturist Subhash Palekar in states like Andhra Pradesh. Other states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are now taking it up. Estimates suggest that over 30 million farmers across various states are practising ZBNF in some or the other way. Subhash Palekar was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2016 for promoting this natural farming method.

