Tractorisation in India high, but agriculture mechanisation low

The tractor industry in India registered an increase in sales by more than 40 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. And to all of our surprises, this was recorded when we were hit by a global pandemic and all the other segments were performing poorly. In fact, 2020-21 has been dynamic for this sector as the tractor industry witnessed the highest ever sale of about 9 lakh units. Now while these numbers are a good sign of tractor penetration in India, only 'tractorisation' is not agriculture mechanisation. In fact, mechanisation in agriculture is very low in our country.

While tractors are an integral part of farm mechanisation, they are not the only machinery that can assist in agricultural operations. Many Indian farmers, however, are solely dependent on tractors and perform other farm activities such as spraying and harvesting manually or with the help of farm labour. On top of that, micro surveys reveal that tractors are not even being used very efficiently. Their use in many parts of the country ranges between 500-600 hours per year as compared to a benchmark figure of 800-1000 hours for better utilisation.

Farm machinery such as laser levelers, field cultivators, mowers, combine harvesters, sprayers, backhoes, etc. should also be made available to the farmers to increase farm productivity. Farmers in India have limited access to modern machinery. Many farmers still rely on traditional farming techniques. Technological interventions in farming can usher massive changes. According to a report by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, climate change could reduce agricultural yields by up to 9 percent. If that were to be true, farmers would be harshly affected by it. However, with climate-resilient technologies, farmers can make informed choices with respect to their farming practices and thereby avoiding climate-change shocks. India has approximately 13 crore farmers of all kinds - small, medium, marginal, large. However, only a very less percentage of this big number is aware of the vast possibilities that they can tap on with the help of digitalisation. Digital transformation in this sector is bound to make the farmers more resilient against the major possible challenges in terms of access to information, weather predictions, soil fertility, and better cropping patterns, etc.

The need of the hour is to provide farm equipment on pay per use basis. Since most of the farmers cannot afford to buy expensive machinery on their own and usually end up getting trapped in debts as a result of buying/loaning costly equipment, there should be a means by which they do not suffer from such extreme losses. 'Uberising the farm services' can help in solving India's farm crisis as more and more equipment are made affordable and accessible to the farmers on pay per use model. By allowing farmers to rent out their assets, farmers can pay off the purchase cost and even generate more revenue. Providing farmers with such lucrative choices is all the more important now due to the uncertain pandemic shocks that may affect them.

When COVID-19 hit us last year, agriculture was the only sector to have reported a positive growth of 3.4 percent at constant prices in 2020-21. While the Indian economy contracted by 6.5 percent, on the whole, the farm sector expanded. Recent data suggests that India's agriculture exports also jumped from 17.34 percent to $41.25 billion in FY21. What proved beneficial for this sector was the exemption from the nationwide lockdown and good monsoon. This also proves the massive potential of this sector. However, as the rural areas are affected due to the second COVID wave this time, the situation has changed and farm-related activities may not go unhindered.

In perspective, while our agricultural exports soared to a six-year high of over $19 billion in 2020-21, we still have challenges that need to be addressed. The pandemic has opened opportunities in agriculture in India, which, if recognized early can help in doubling the farmers’ income. Many experts believe that India’s economic recovery would be V-shaped and agriculture would play a prominent role.

In order to double farmers' income and increase productivity, farmers need cost-effective technologies available to them. A tractor is one of the many farming machinery that can be deployed. The use of sensors, drones, GPS technology, robots, etc. can make the lives of farmers easy. Since India has now improved remarkably in its digital connectivity, farmers can also use this high-end equipment with the help of private players, government, or farmer producer organizations. Only when at least a considerable percentage of farmers begin putting in service various kinds of farming equipment other than a tractor on their farmland, can we successfully declare that there is high agriculture mechanisation in India.

