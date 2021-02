Lawyer Nikita Jacob, who is involved in the “Toolkit” case related to farmers’ protest, has admitted that she attended the Zoom meeting along with other fellow activists including Disha Ravi.

She said the meeting was also attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal.

In a document submitted by Jacob's lawyer to Mumbai police, she claimed that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

The development comes after the Police issued non-bailable warrants against Jacob and Pune-based Shantanu on Monday.

Delhi Police have also written to video conferencing platform Zoom seeking details of the meeting organised by a pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

The meeting was organised days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

Police said that Nikita Jacob and Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through Zoom app.

On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document.

Earlier, 21-year-old Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi was arrested and sent to five-day custody following a Delhi court order. Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

