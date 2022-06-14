Tomato retail prices above Rs 100 a kilo in some cities for weeks and may stay there for a few more

Tomato retail prices in many Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, have been over Rs 100 per kilo for weeks now and may stay there for a few more. In Delhi, too, tomatoes aren't really cheap and can be bought for around Rs 80 per kilo. And the rising cost of the kitchen staple is worsening the food inflation rate.

Experts told CNBC-TV18 prices would not stabilise till new tomato produce reaches the markets. One instalment of tomato crop comes to the market in May-June. Maharashtra contributes maximum to tomato supply during this season and caters to the demand of north and central India.

But this time, there has been a significant drop in tomato production in Maharashtra. This sharp decline in the supply of tomatoes has caused this price hike and is a result of losses farmers have had to bear for the past two years.

In 2020, key tomato-producing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh had a good harvest, but not all the mandis were open due to the COVID-induced lockdowns. Farmers also bore losses due to a drop in demand as hotels and restaurants were out of business.

In 2021, a lot of the crop got damaged due to an infestation of a disease seen for the first time in tomatoes. So, the acreage for tomatoes has dropped significantly this year. In Andhra Pradesh alone, the area under tomato cultivation dropped by 25 percent.

"I used to plant tomatoes on 3-4 acre land. But this year, I have planted tomatoes only on only one acre," Yogesh Bhise, a tomato farmer from Yedgaon village in Pune, told CNBC TV-18.

Along with a drop in the cultivation area, the unprecedented heatwave has worsened productivity, further widening the demand-supply gap.

During this time of the year, usually, farmers line up at markets and mandis to sell their harvest of tomatoes. But this year, the situation is different.

Pune district's Narayangaon tomato market, famous for exporting tomatoes to the northern part of the country, is as good as empty this year.

Sharad Ghomgade, vice-secretary, Agricultural Produce Market Committee Junnar, Narayangaon, told CNBC TV-18: "In May 2019, in our market, we got a supply of 7 lakh crates. But this year, the supply was barely 2.32 lakh crates. In 2019, tomato (wholesale) price was Rs 5 per kilo, and this year it is Rs 50 per kilo." The wholesale price in Maharashtra ranges from Rs 40-50 per kilo.

This is a pan-India phenomenon. India produces 20 million metric tonnes of tomatoes every year. But this year, the production dropped by 31 percent, pushing prices as high as Rs 100-110 per kilo.

Now the next produce is due in July end, which means tomato prices won't stabilise till then. "The next crop will come after 3-6 weeks. For the next 3-4 weeks, the prices will continue to remain elevated. Tomato is a staple for all Indian households. Mandi prices have increased by 277 percent. The price hike will add to the inflation concerns and will further compound the impact," Pushan Sharma, director, CRISIL Research, told CNBC TV-18.

It is worrisome not only for the farmers and consumers but also a headache for the government, which is criticised whenever prices of staples such as tomatoes, onions and potatoes rise.